Tripping over fall’s new classes

Before fall semester begins in August, students have the opportunity to experience new courses with the introduction of several classes on the catalog.

As the first couple waves of fall registration cycle throughout Long Beach State, students rush to add coveted courses to their enrollment shopping cart. Some may find themselves registering for every course they wanted. Others scour through what’s left.

From Jotería studies to vertical filmmaking, there is something for everyone.

Jotería, derived from the Spanish word ‘joto’ or ‘jota,’ meaning gender nonconforming, has a long history of perpetuating derogatory LGBTQ+ stereotypes. Though used negatively for decades, Jotería, or queer Mexican subculture, has been reclaimed as means for empowerment.

In a CSULB College of Liberal Arts Twitter post, “Jotería studies explores the emergent and dynamic interdisciplinary field of jotería studies in which ‘brown’ racialized sexualities and genders serve as both the primary subjects of analysis and main methods of reading.”

Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies professor Stacy Macias found importance in the subject.

“CSULB is uniquely situated to explore Jotería studies because students here deeply care about brown queer and trans-identified communities,” Macias said.

Macias said she is excited to encounter the first cohort of students who are eager to explore queer Latinx studies.

On the opposite side of the class spectrum lies vertical film making, the first course of its kind in the Cal State system.

Multimedia journalism professor Jesus Ayala looks forward to hosting the special section class. According to Ayala, students can expect to develop an understanding of social video metrics, trends and algorithms to monitor video engagement.

Additionally the catalog said that “students will learn the theory, best practices and strategic mindset that are essential for producing vertical videos for social media platforms and digital media apps. Students will produce weekly vertical news segments for Beach TV News and will apply brand storytelling to social video.”

Keeping up with the entertainment industry, the JPR department is also bringing entertainment policy to the fall catalog.

In this course, future publicists will gain insight into the famed world of Hollywood culture. Taught by former Academy Awards publicist Steve Rohr, students will analyze methods used by professional publicists to promote talent and film projects.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, public relations employment is projected to grow by 8% from 2021 to 2023, which is a faster rate than average for all occupations.

As employment opportunities increase, so does the demand for educated professionals.