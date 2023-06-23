UPD investigate fondling incident on campus

University police are investigating an incident of fondling that occurred near the academic services building early Tuesday afternoon.

According to an email sent to students, an adult male was exiting the men’s restroom in the academic services building when he saw the male suspect in question staring at him. As he turned to walk away the suspect called out to him but the man ignored him and continued to walk away.

He then heard footsteps behind him followed by a full-hand pinch on his right buttocks. When the victim in question threatened to call the police, the perpetrator fled east out of the building and was last seen running through the Ellis Education Building towards the VA Hospital on East Seventh Street.

The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic male with a tan complexion and brown eyes, approximately 19 to 25 years old and 5’7 to 5’10 in height. He was wearing a light green t-shirt and a black Adidas backpack with three white stripes.

UPD sent out a mass email to students and staff informing them of the incident, as they are required to do under the Jeanne Clery Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998 which requires colleges and universities to inform staff and students about certain crimes that occur on or near campus.

This incident comes just months after a Long Beach State student was charged with three misdemeanor counts for allegedly taking videos of students in private areas.

In February, CSULB student Romuloromel Almazan Receno was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy for taking videos of students in private areas without their consent.

Lt. Johnny Leyva of the University Police Department said that he didn’t believe this most recent incident was part of a trend of any kind and gave no indication the incidents were related. He added that there may be an increased police presence in the area where this incident occurred.

“Our investigators are working on this case, following up on the information that they were provided and if there are any connections they would definitely advise us,” Leyva said

Leyva added that when the campus begins to repopulate as the fall semester gets underway that students should expect a reminder of the safety protocols for the campus.

“Always be aware of your surroundings and if you are victim to something like this, get a good detailed description that you could provide the police and notify us about it as soon as possible,” Leyva said.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the UPD by phone at (562) 985-4101 or leave an anonymous tip through the UPD tip line at (562) 985-0042.