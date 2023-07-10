Long Beach State aims to raise awareness of hidden disabilities

CSULB is aiming to increase awareness of hidden disabilities on campus with the adoption of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to the Elbee mascot.

A hidden disability can be mental or physical and includes things like autism, ADHD, arthritis and hearing loss. The Hidden Sunflower as it’s referred to has become in recent times a symbol for those dealing with disabilities that may not be readily apparent to the average person.

The Hidden Sunflower was first created in 2016 at Gatwick Airport in London in way for people to subtly signal to staff that they may be in need of extra assistance. Since then its been adopted in 17 countries around the world and has helped bring awareness and understanding of those dealing with hidden disabilities.

Mary Nguyen, the Director of the Bob Murphy Access Center, said she hopes the introduction of the Hidden Sunflower on campus can open up a dialogue among students and staff while helping everyone better understand hidden disabilities and how common it may be to have one

“The more understanding and open minded we can be the more we can really help to promote a community that embraces different types of people and allow them to have a place and feel valued in our community,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said that the most common hidden disability on campus are psychological and learning disabilities.

The adoption of the Hidden Sunflower comes as Disability Pride Month begins which celebrates the signing of the Americans with Disability Act in 1990. Since being signed into law by President George H.W. Bush, the ADA has protected those with disabilities from employment discrimination as well as providing more accommodations and accessibility such as elevators, wheelchair ramps and handicapped parking

According to the Centers for Disease Control one in seven Americans have a disability of some sort with as much as 80% of those disabilities being hidden.

Disabilities are something that anybody from any background or walk of life may experience at some point in their lives, whether they are born with it or develop it later in life.

“I think it speaks to how it connects us as humans across our various identities and ties us together. Our hope is that students, faculty and staff that want to share and show how common it may be to have a disability can wear a symbol of Elbee and the Hidden Sunflower to begin a conversation,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said she hopes that the Elbee Hidden Sunflower merchandise will be available at the bookstore by the beginning of the fall semester.

The Bob Murphy Access Center has numerous resources for any student who may be dealing with a disability hidden or otherwise. They offer services such as alternative test taking accommodations, housing accommodations, accessible parking, note takers, and much more.

Any student in need of accommodations should visit their website and access their myBMAC account. Students can also contact the BMAC through email at [email protected] or by phone at (562) 985-5401.