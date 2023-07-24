“49er Shops” to be rebranded as “Beach Shops”

After combining ASI and 49er Shops into a Shared Service partnership, one entity, the school has created the umbrella term “Student Auxiliary enterprises” that captures what the school represents.

The 49er Shops are independent, non-profit legal entities including the campus bookstore and restaurants such as The Nugget Grill & Pub, Caffeine Lab and the Outpost.

“The idea [of Student Auxiliary Enterprises] is to better serve our students through more efficient services where the two organizations are working close together,” said Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Student Auxiliary Enterprises, Miles Nevin. “We’ve consolidated our management teams and integrated our finance and IT facilities.”

As we approach our second year of the shared services partnership, the name change from 49er Shops to Beach Shops encapsulates a bigger change in the community and student representation.

“It’s just about reflecting on the name (the 49ers) and how it resonates with the population we serve ensuring that it is relevant to them, primarily our students,” Nevin said. “We recognize the benefit of realigning our name.”

The communication teams have been working on modern and respectful changes to the name, logo, uniforms and website updates, and improved student commitment and communication.

“This is a conversation that the organization has had for several years now following the mascot change and we are just now finalizing it,” said Nevin.

After the decision to retire the “49er” designation throughout campus due to its controversial history regarding the gold rush and genocide, the school felt “The Beach” is more appropriate and relevant to the students.

What may seem like a minute name change to some, actually means a lot to some communities and shows respect.

“The AIS Program [American Indian Studies Program] strongly supports and appreciates the name change,’ says AIS Director, Craig Stone. “As it supports the goal of distancing Cal State Long Beach from the genocide of California Indians associated with the California Gold Rush that began in 1849.”

This new name under which ASI and 49er Shops are organized has been a step at rebranding the organization to better serve students and more changes are to come in the following years relating to branding, and in-store changes.

“It’s about having the right name associated with who we are and at the end of the day this is The Beach,” says Nevin. “We really like beach shops because folks responded to it well and it aligns with the rest of the university.”

Faculty, alumni, staff and students have reported positively to the new branding and support the efforts the school has taken to accurately represent the school communities.