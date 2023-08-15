New school year brings changes to campus parking policy

An email in late July from Parking and Transportation Services details the changes to the parking program on campus and consists of four key changes.

Parking permit prices are set to remain the same as last year and not increase as previously expected by the department. This “fee freeze” has been implemented to apply to all permits available for purchase, including daily, monthly, semester and academic year.

This comes as a result of a faster recovery of permit sales following the pandemic than predicted by the five-year parking free increase plan adopted in July 2021 by Parking and Transportation Services.

Following the 2023-2024 school year, the department is expected to propose an annual permit price increase plan based on Consumer Price Index or 5%, whichever one is less, according to the department website.

An evening/weekend permit option was launched on July 1 for those parking on campus after 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and all-day on weekends for $10 per day.

Daily permit privileges have also been expanded to be valid in any lot where they are purchased or sold, including all general lots, parking structures and all employee lots after 5:30 p.m. Previously, daily permits were restricted to a single lot use.

Also new this year are drop-off and pick-up zones. There is now a “no-fee cell phone waiting area” where individuals can wait for 15 minutes without purchasing a parking permit while they contact the person they are picking up.

“These zones will make it easier, safer and more convenient for students and visitors to be dropped off and picked up around our campus as well as remove traffic and unsafe pedestrian situations in areas of high vehicle congestion,” Parking and Transportation Services said in an email to students.

The new cell phone waiting area is located at the South Campus Turnaround.

Any students with questions about the parking program should contact Parking and Transportation Services at 562-985-4146 or email [email protected]. The department’s main office is located on Merriam Way, adjacent to the Pyramid parking structure and College of Business.

The new pick-up and drop-off zones are located at: