Long Beach State receives several upgrades around campus

Long Beach State students returning for the fall semester have found new additions to campus, as a number of construction projects were completed over the summer.

The Hillside buildings have received a number of upgrades in the interest of student safety. Fire alarms in all Hillside buildings and the Hillside International House have been upgraded from a simplex fire alarm system to a newer notifier system. Hillside buildings A and B have received renovations to their bathrooms as well.

The Student Health Services building is also receiving safety-related updates including a new sprinkler system and updates to the fire alarm system. Lot G3 near Student Health Services is also receiving 12 new parking spots. Both projects are expected to be completed in June 2024.

The Music Access Road on the upper side of campus near the Walter Pyramid was repaired and upgraded with new a new sidewalk, storm drains and a repaving of the roadway.

Smaller improvements around campus include a new University Police substation by the University Bookstore, which was completed right before the end of the spring semester. Two new 80-foot tall cell towers were constructed across the street from the liberal arts buildings along West Campus Drive. East campus central plant turnaround upgrades will include a new concrete curb ramp, bike ramp and signage and delineation for a shuttle drop-off and pick-up zone.

Both the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Business have added new outdoor study areas that include a lectern, tables, benches and overhead canopies.

One of the bigger additions to campus is the renovation of the Kinesiology East Gym. The renovations include the replacement of the floor, new retractable bleachers and an overhead media platform structure. The gym is also getting a new scoreboard, wall pads, A/C upgrades and electronic locks. The renovations are still in progress and are expected to be completed by the end of the month according to the Building Services Department. The gym remains closed during renovations.

Fine Arts Building Number 1 is receiving a renovation to its second floor, including interior alterations and mechanical, electrical and plumbing modernization. Liberal Arts Building 1 has received its own renovations to its first floor which will now house Atlas Advising and the Geography departments. Much of the building was closed last year but will be open for the fall semester.

To view all projects completed last year and those planned for the future students can visit the Beach Building Services website and view the construction project map.