COVID cases on the rise in Long Beach ahead of flu season

In recent weeks counties across California have seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases including in Los Angeles County and the city of Long Beach, resulting in new recommendations from Cal State Long Beach to wear masks indoors and in large groups.

On Sept. 7, Student Affairs sent an email to students and employees detailing the school’s new mask recommendations.

“In consultation with public health officials, we encourage the use of a facial covering when indoors with large groups of people, especially in those academic and co-curricular environments where it’s common to have close proximity to others,” said Thursday’s email.

“During summer, I never wore a mask and now I’m like I have to go buy masks in bulk now,” Beachside resident Roselyn Rovas-Varios said.

The announcement comes as an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been reported. In LA County, there has been a reported 51% increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. According to the LA Times and in the City of Long Beach, there has been a 60% increase in reported cases in the week of Aug. 18-24.

According to an email sent to students from CSULB Housing on Aug. 28, there has also been an uptick in cases being reported on campus.

On Aug. 28 the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a forecast predicting an acceleration in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the coming month, from 1,700 daily hospital admission to 9,700 by Sept. 25.

Health officials are tracking new COVID variants that the CDC has reported make up a large portion of new cases. The EG.5 variant is known as the dominant strain, making up 21.5% of new cases according to the CDC on Sept. 1.

The FL.1.5.1 strain is the second most prominent strain, making up 14.5% of U.S infections according to the CDC on Sept. 1.

Long Beach State does not provide isolation spaces on campus. Students are encouraged to self-isolate by staying home or staying in dorms, and requesting a staff member to deliver meals to the room.

Sophomore Leslie Ricardo Vasquez recalls getting sick in her dorm last year, electing to go home to recover.

“I never get sick so I didn’t bring any medicine, I didn’t have anything,” said Vasquez. “I did a very sad walk to Rite-Aid but after a week I wasn’t getting any better so I went home.”

As the campus works to manage COVID-19 cases on campus, the flu season is set to arrive in the next few months. As a response, Student Health Services is set to provide free flu shot clinics on campus.

Flu shot clinics are scheduled to be available as follows:

10/18/23 at Hillside Dining from 11:00am-1:00pm

10/31/23 at Parkside Dining from 11:00am-1:00pm

11/7/23 at Beachside Dining from 11:00am-3:00pm

To find more information on campus proceeds for COVID-19, click here.