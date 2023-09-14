‘READY Long Beach’ returns after three year hiatus

Community preparedness expo event “READY Long Beach” returned Saturday at the Walter Pyramid to educate residents in emergency preparedness demonstrations from local first responders.

Beginning in 2014, “READY Long Beach” was an annual event until being put on hiatus for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday marked the event’s return, featuring local fire and police departments and Long Beach City Council members.

“I’m just happy to see everyone here, the community,” Kristina Duggan, Long Beach City council member, said. “When disaster strikes we’re going to be relying on each other.”

The expo is designed to provide information to residents on what they can do to prepare for a natural disaster. This includes encouraging people to make go-bags with enough food, water and first aid equipment.

“Ask yourself, are you ready? Just last night we had a significant earthquake in the country of Morocco. I need you to be ready,” Dennis Buchanan, Long Beach Fire Chief, said. Buchanan urged residents to become involved in their communities and consider joining a community response team.

Items for emergency preparedness were sold at vendor booths at the event. Information booths allowed residents to talk to first responders like local police, fire and lifeguards.

“This is the first time we’ve met in person some of the leadership for the city and certainly the chief of the departments so it’s a very cool opportunity,” Jeff Davis, a Long Beach resident, said.

His wife, Kathleen Davis said, “It was a good reminder to have an emergency preparedness kit in the house, especially one that includes pets.”

Residents were able to meet with first responders as well as see what tools they use. Attendees could climb into fire trucks, police cars cars, helicopters, as well as put on first responder equipment.

Jonathan Raspa, who brought his 3-year-old son Julien Raspa to the event, said, “We came to check out what they have so he [Julien Raspa] can learn about it. He loves trucks, cars, planes, pretty much everything they have here.”

People of all ages also got to engage in activities such as rock-wall climbing, face painting and booth games.

17-year-old Aiden Ramize had the chance to suit up in firefighting gear and work a fire engine hose.

“It’s been educational and fun. I’ve learned a lot about safety,” Ramize said.

The event was free to the public and lasted until 4 p.m. Saturday. Other events are scheduled to take place during Disaster Preparedness Month and continue into October, with the Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill Oct. 19.

More information about the Long Beach Fire Department Community Emergency Response Team is available at longbeach.gov/fire.