Student hospitalized after medical emergency at SRWC

A student was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC).

At around 1:30 p.m. first responders received a call of a medical emergency at the SRWC on Palo Verde Drive, according to Long Beach Fire Department Public Information Officer Jake Heflin.

“We got a call for a medical emergency located at the student recreation center,” said Heflin. “We responded with two units to the incident.”

The student, described as a man in his early twenties, was treated by first responders on scene before being taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to Heflin.

Witnesses on scene observed the patient being wheeled out from the SRWC and onto a gurney with ice on his shoulder.

The nature of the medical emergency and the condition of the patient is not known as of the publication of this article.

