ASI learns about new senate resolution on Equitable Textbook Access

The ASI senate’s meeting on Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. spoke about an ETA program that could be implemented in fall of 2024.

Senate resolution SR #2024-03 addresses that with “Equitable Textbook Access & CSULB Affordable Learning Solutions,” the ASI senate learned more information to possibly make a motion for a vote.

Ilke (LK) Suzer, ASI’s president and Amary Corona, ASI’s attorney general for Cal Poly Pomona, spoke with ASI senators about their Instant Access Complete program and what the reception was from the Cal Poly Pomona students.

“We’re at 75% of students that are opting into our Instant Access Complete Program and so far the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Suzer said.

If CSULB implements ETA, it would “provide students with access to all their required textbooks at one price, on the first day of classes each semester” and be a “digital first approach,” according to the senate resolution.

“Our tuition is going to be increasing next year so in any way where us, as student leaders, can help lower the cost in other pocket areas on campus and […] don’t be shy about it,” Suzer said.

The charge for students would be $250 per semester for full-time undergraduate students and $165 per semester for part-time undergraduate or graduate students. Students can opt out and it is a completely voluntary program.

“If […] I don’t have any textbooks except this one $20 textbook […] if you’re in that box, you don’t need to use this program,” Suzer said. “There are thousands of students on campus that are in this box, to use this program to afford their college tuition.”

The director for the bookstore, Cindi Farrington, and Rico Ovalles, the associate director of academic resources for the bookstore, answered any questions that ASI senators had about the ETA plan.

Ovalles said that they’re planning on creating a Canvas course called, “My Textbooks Home,” which will be a place to see all classes’ books digitally and physically and will replace day-one digital access.

“It’s [going to be] across the entire campus,” Farrington said. “It’s up to you as a student if you want to opt out of the program or if you want that for all of your classes.”

“I think the senate resolution is a great step towards creating more equality on campus,” Johnny Baeza, credential student for teaching, said. “It makes college more accessible to me and for other working students.”

Teresa Falcon, the executive vice president for ASI and third-year psychology major, heard of this resolution ever since she went into office.

“I feel like it has a lot of potentials to be very beneficial with students and from what I’ve been hearing, it’s very positive,” Falcon said.“I really want to get to the students that may not be aware that it’s a $250 increase.”

She mentioned that even with the day-one access, people were forgetting to cancel, “It’s a little frustrating, I know I have in the past.”

ASI is set to continue the conversation in the next two meetings.