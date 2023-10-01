A night under the stars: ASI hosts astronomy night

Partnering with the Astronomy club, Associated Students Inc. hosted a night filled with crafts, snacks and stargazing.

Reon Allen, president of the Astronomy Club and third year physics major, provided telescopes for students to view constellations and planets. The star Vega was particularly visible, helping students pinpoint other surrounding constellations.

Another member of the club, publicist Uly Sinaga, helped students enter a raffle to win a free telescope.

According to Allen, the club plans to host events on and off campus throughout the semester. Some of these may include telescope observations of astronomical events, trips to the Griffith Observatory and an overnight trip to Joshua Tree.

She hopes to expand the club by bringing back activities that they were previously unable to do during the pandemic.

Members of the club are not required to have prior knowledge of astronomy or physics. Actively looking for members, Allen wants this club to represent a well-rounded group of people across all majors.

“Our goal is to get people who are hobbyists in astronomy to be able to connect and get experiences they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise,” Allen said.

The club plans to have monthly meetings on different dates and times, allowing flexibility for students with busy schedules.

For students interested in joining, the majority of their events will be planned on Discord. The link to their Discord can be found on the CSULB Events and Orgs page.

Norbu Sherpa, a senior pre-med major, decided to attend the Sept. 27 event to meet new people on campus. He expressed that it can be difficult for commuter students to make friends outside of class and is grateful for ASI events such as this one.

Jocelynn Avelar, a third-year supply chain management major, found the event through ASI posters around campus. As a transfer student, she wants to make the most of campus resources and events.

“I feel like events are a good place to meet people, but it definitely takes mutual effort to develop real friendships,” Avelar said.

The Astronomy club will be partnering with the Physics Department during the upcoming solar eclipse on Oct. 14, taking place on the patio of the Hall of Science. Students will be given solar glasses and solar scopes to view the eclipse.

The Physics and Astronomy Department also hosts Nights at the Observatory throughout the fall semester.

According to their website, students can observe the stars from the Hall of Science rooftop on Tuesday evenings from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Students can access the rooftop through the outdoor staircase on the West end of the building.

Students can stay updated on other ASI events throughout the semester through their website.