New UPD officer hopes to be driving factor for the community

As far as he could remember, Devon James has been doing public service in order to become an official police officer. Now, he helps the community in Long Beach State’s University Police Department.

The 31-year-old recruit, born and raised in Long Beach, hopes to be a driving force for the campus community.

With all the experience he’s gathered in policing and keeping the peace, James feels right at home protecting CSULB and its students.

“It’s the perfect place for me to utilize all my skills that I’ve learned over time,” he said.

James is still undergoing training within the UPD. He’s learning how to use his lethal and non-lethal weapons.

Detective Corporal Stephen Gray expects the recruits to be an influence to the students they encounter “and to always be compassionate towards the humans that they’re encountering.”

Police Chief John Brockie appreciates someone like James who’s looking out for the community, while also keeping in mind the diversity it adds to the UPD.

“Our type of policing, a very community-oriented, police-oriented, working with young adults, and the outreach events that we do on campus, the average patrol officer doesn’t get to do those types of things and so that’s what drew him to Long Beach State,” Brockie said.

Being African American, James loves the diversity around campus and that minorities will feel relieved that there’s someone like him on the lookout.

“I don’t feel different, don’t feel left out,” James said. “I just feel a part of the family and I’m able to connect with others in different ways.”

Growing up, his uncle served 25 years as a police officer himself, working in the K9 looking for bombs or drugs, protecting the community from within.

“He always told me to be ready, stay on my feet,” James said. “Just always be prepared for the unexpected. So he always gave me a breakdown of what’s been prepared for him. Never underestimate anyone.”

Gaining experience for policing wasn’t easy for James. Before being recruited into CSULB, he worked at a juvenile facility in Los Angeles from 2017 to 2022.

He found it interesting to learn about the many young people that came into the facility, from the mentally-challenged to gang members.

“My first two years was difficult because I was kind of getting in the swing of things. But eventually, I started being able to build rapport with different people with different backgrounds and it [made] my job a little easier.”

The things James was given to do in the juvenile facilities were like how anyone performs their morning routines. He gets the juveniles to eat their meals, go to classes, participate in outside activities and help fine tune their skills like reading, writing and many more.

The riots in the facility, that happen once or twice a year, were one of James’ scary moments being there. He said he had to make sure to keep account and monitor every youth in there as the riots went down.

When it was time for James to leave, many of the youth were upset to see him go as he left a huge impact on their lives.

“Leaving was kind of bittersweet, because I knew some of the kids there actually needed a presence like myself and need the help,” James said. “But they’re thankful for when I left and hopefully they’re doing good now.”

After spending seven months as a jailer in the Culver City Police Department, he got promoted into the police academy for six months.

In those months, James went through so much training that he considered “mentally and physically challenging.” From running many miles, to studying vast penal codes, he cherishes all the lessons he learned from it.

“It’s new every day and it really pushed you to be a better person, become smarter and better in your craft,” James said.

After all that he’s been through, he strives to be amongst the community as a police officer which brought him into the UPD.

Given that he’s dealt with so many people in the past, James feels that CSULB would be the perfect place for him to feel more connected to the people and its students.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people always have a smile on their face. Very respectful, positive, never have too many issues at all honestly,” James said. “It’s a good environment to be in.”