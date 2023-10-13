Long Beach Marathon to impact CSULB parking

Parking at Cal State Long Beach is scheduled to be impacted this weekend due to the Long Beach marathon on Sunday.

The marathon begins in downtown Long Beach at 6 a.m. Sunday, and is set to use the Long Beach State campus as a part of its course. Due to this, parking on campus is expected to be limited that day.

“Vehicular access will be very limited from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m., particularly within the marathon route,” said an email from campus administration to employees.

Roads impacted by the marathon include:

Merriam Way

Beach Drive east of Merriam Way

West Campus Drive

South Access Road

East Campus Drive

State University Drive

According to the email, the west side of campus will be accessible from the northbound side of Bellflower Boulevard.

The Long Beach Marathon is a 26.2 mile course that begins in downtown Long Beach, with runners heading towards the Queen Mary and through Shoreline Village before heading to Belmont Shore towards the Marine Stadium.

Runners then complete a 5k loop around CSULB and head back to Ocean Boulevard for the finish.

Streets along these other routes are also expected to be impacted. More information on other streets outside of CSULB is available on the marathon website.