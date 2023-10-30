Immigrant fair highlights programs for undocumented students

Cal State Long Beach’s “I Stand with Immigrants & CalFresh Resource Fair” welcomed undocumented students to learn more about the on-and-off campus resources available to them.

Norma Salcedo, Dream Success Center Director, said the DSC partnered with CalFresh to showcase the university’s support for immigrant students.

“We just hope we can create a welcoming space here on campus and let students know they’re welcome here, regardless of their immigration status and that they’re celebrated,” Salcedo said.

The Dream Success Center is a safe space for students, faculty and staff who are directly affected by immigration laws and policy. The center provides resources such as free legal immigration services, academic support and funding for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewals. DACA is an immigration policy that allows eligible undocumented people to work legally in the United States.

Fatima Zeferino, a 21-year-old Central American Resource Center Legal Advocacy Fellow, promoted the CARECEN organization, a legal immigrant service at the event.

The organization assists with DACA applications, family petitions, humanitarian relief, removal defense and naturalization.

Zeferino said many people in the community did not qualify for DACA, so this is a legal alternative for those who need it.

“What CARECEN services do is they will help anybody explore different pathways to what can get them a pathway towards citizenship and to guarantee those citizenship rights and benefits,” Zeferino said.

The DSC often collaborates with other on-campus services:

Trio Student Support Services is a program that is meant to help low-income, first-generation and disabled students. The s tudent organization For Undocumented Empowered Leaders ( FUEL ) advocates and empowers undocumented students. The Women’s and Gender Equity Center offers social activities with the goal of promoting gender equity affairs .

The event also had some off-campus resources that include Sanctuary of Hope SOH, Harbor Interfaith Services and Jovenes. These three programs aim to help combat homelessness by providing housing for students facing housing insecurity.

Diego Cervantes, an 18-year-old marketing major at CSULB, attended the event and said he got to know many programs he didn’t know about and is interested in joining FUEL, due to liking the group’s mission and goals.

“All of these organizations have different missions, and they’re on towards helping students here at Long Beach,” Cervantes said.



These outside services also help by providing training and experience to enter the workforce.

CalFresh was also at the event, helping low-income students with groceries and its Supplemental Grocery Assistant Program. This program is focused on helping undocumented students.

Elizabeth Martinez, CalFresh Outreach Coordinator, collaborated with the DSC to help undocumented students with groceries through the Supplemental Grocery Assistant Program.

“[We] make sure everyone gets access to quality food,” Martinez said.