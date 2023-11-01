Campus assault, robbery deemed false by campus police

Chief of Police John Brockie sent an email to students Wednesday afternoon that revealed the reported robbery involving a female victim and male suspect did not occur.

University Police Lt. Carol Almaguer said the conclusion was made as a result of the investigation done by detectives.

“We’re not calling anybody a liar,” Almaguer said. “We’re just saying it didn’t happen. We use a lot of investigation techniques to find out what happened and that’s what we did.”

Almaguer said detectives at the UPD looked into the incidents with their access to resources such as databases and surveillance cameras.

The robbery was reported to have occurred Sunday night in the R2 parking lot at 7:30 p.m. when a suspect came from behind the victim and demanded all her things. The suspect was then reported to have punched her in the face and stomach, taking her wallet and AirPods.

According to Almaguer, no charges will be sought out against the person who made the false report. “There’s no reason to do that,” Almaguer said. “It’s not worth it and there’s just much bigger issues at play here.”

However, Brockie couldn’t give any other information regarding the report that wasn’t sent out by the UPD.

The UPD still encourages students to come forward about any suspicious activity on campus.