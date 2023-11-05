CSULB Master Plan and Future U plan to bring significant changes around campus

By: Jahir Olvera and Rafael Magana

Link to view StoryMap here.

Major changes are slated to come to Long Beach State. The 2035 Campus Master Plan and Associated Students Inc.’s Future U Plan aim to bring renovations and improvements across CSULB to update the campus to modern standards. Some of the changes include updates to the Parkside Dorms, the University Student Union, the Bookstore and more.

Many of the aging facilities and buildings around campus are in need of improvement. According to the Master Plan, over half of the buildings around campus were rated as being in a below-average or in poor state.

The university plans to demolish, replace and/or expand many of the facilities around campus, some of which date back to the 1950s and ’60s. These changes aim to provide more on-campus housing, accessibility and social spaces for students.

The changes set by the Master Plan are designed to fit with the six major themes the university deems reflect the conversations had with the campus community. The themes include the Campus Experience, Equity + Accessibility, Sustainability and Resistance, Densify + Right Size Growth and Campus Identity. The sixth and final theme is the most important and the center of all the themes – a Student Ready Campus.

Certain departments will be moved and combined with others, such as the School of Design, which will join the School of Art within the Fine Arts 3 building. Fine Arts 3 will be completely replaced with a three to four-story building.

Over the past academic year, ASI took input from students, faculty and staff regarding what they would want included in the renovation and expansion of the University Student Union. Many of the new additions will include increased food services, an expansion to the Beach Pantry and more. Construction is planned to begin in 2026 and will increase student fees by $255 starting in 2025.