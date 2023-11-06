Sustain U Trash Talkers event teaches students about sustainable practices I

The Trash Talkers workshop hosted by Associated Students Inc.’s Sustain U program involved interactive games for students to become aware of their environmental impact and discover ways to combat it.

In July 2017, Sustain U helped pass a policy for sustainability in ASI, creating operations to utilize resources in a way that generates less waste within the program. Since then, the program has grown to host monthly outreach meetings and educational workshops.

The Oct. 31 Trash Talkers event featured cup pong, with the winning students answering a sustainability question to receive prizes such as reusable straws, pens and sling bags. The games change with each bimonthly event, some of the others including cup stacking and mini bowling.

Tessa Smith, a studio art major, worked at Trash Talkers as part of her volunteer hours for a geography class on climate action and sustainability.

“We have to complete 45 volunteer hours throughout the semester,” Smith said. “I mostly volunteer with ASI events like this or the Grow Beach garden.”

However, Smith said students do not have to be part of a class in order to volunteer through Sustain U.

ASI member Parth Balchandani helped coordinate this educational event.

“We want to educate students on how to properly dispose of food waste,” Balchandani said. “Students can easily use a small composting bin in their apartment or dorm.”

Balchandani said that during the fall 2022 semester, 15,000 pounds of food waste were disposed of from the Long Beach State dining halls alone. Therefore, ASI is looking into ways to limit food waste and educate students on its impact.

Balchandani will coordinate another ASI Sustain U event, From Ashes to Action, on Nov. 16. The event will educate students on the importance of controlled forest fires and how they benefit the environment.

Another Sustain U event coming up on Nov. 6 is Plant Parenthood, which will teach students how to properly pot pre-established plants and learn about which plants are best planted during each season.

Students can attend additional Trash Talkers events on Nov. 5, 14 and 28 on the USU West Patio. For updates on other sustainability events happening on campus, students can visit the Sustain U website.