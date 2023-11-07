Daily Forty-Niner receives Pacemaker award for best online newspaper

ATLANTA — The Daily Forty-Niner took home the Online Pacemaker on Oct. 30, one of several national awards won by the newspaper at the Associated Collegiate Press/College Media Association fall national student media convention.

The ACP Pacemaker, often called the Pulitzer of college media, recognizes excellence in student media each year. The Pacemaker was awarded to 18 other four-year colleges, including The Daily Texan, the Daily Bruin, Michigan Daily and the State Hornet at Sacramento State.

The Daily Forty-Niner was also a finalist for the Multiplatform Pacemaker.

Gary Metzker, design adviser for the Daily Forty-Niner, attended the Fall National Media Convention in Atlanta.

“I’m so impressed with the quality of journalism the Daily Forty-Niner produces every week,” Metzker said. “Being recognized by two national collegiate media associations verifies that fact.”

In the individual Pacemakers, the Daily Forty-Niner 2022-2023 Community Engagement Editor Richie Rodriguez won honorable mention for Reporter of the Year for four-year schools and former design assistant Jasmine Lee took home fifth place for Illustration.

The newspaper and website also earned top awards from the College Media Association national Pinnacle Awards, including first place for Best Audio Newscast for the Beach Weekly podcast. The Forty-Niner also earned honorable mentions for audio and video production.

Daily Forty-Niner content adviser Barbara Kingsley-Wilson said, “It’s rewarding to prepare entries when students have strong work to share. The students have been working hard collaborating and it shows.”

Other Beach Media entities received honors as well. DIG magazine won honorable mentions for design and a promotional video, as well as a second place Pinnacle for Best Feature Spread. Beach TV News won a third place Pinnacle award for Best Video Sportscast.