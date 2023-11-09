California Faculty Association schedules strike on multiple campuses for December

The California Faculty Association plans to strike in early December at four California State University campuses if the union and the CSU fail to return to the bargaining table and reach an agreement.

The fact-finder, a third party individual who will make recommendations for a resolution on the bargaining impasse between the CFA and CSU, is expected to release their report within the next few weeks.

Once the report is released, the legal statutory process will be completed and the union will have the legal authority to strike.

The four campuses participating in the strike and their strike dates are Cal Poly Pomona on Dec. 4, San Francisco State on Dec. 5, CSU Los Angeles on Dec. 6 and Sacramento State on Dec. 7.

According to the CFA, any union members on these campuses, on the dates listed, will be expected to do no work-related duties whether on campus or at home.

“CSU management will learn the hard way that faculty are not willing to settle for less than they deserve,” Charles Toombs, CFA President, said. “CSU management will learn what employers around the country are having to learn employees deserve better pay and working conditions.”

Teamsters 2010 plan to strike next Tuesday, Nov. 14. The CFA can’t legally strike with them, but will support them in any legal way they can.

According to California State University Employee Union President Catherine Hutchinson, the employees will stand in solidarity with the faculty union.

CSUEU, along with four other unions, have reached their own tentative agreements with the CSU, which the Board of Trustees approved on Nov. 7.

It is unclear at this time how the faculty strike will affect instruction on the campuses where strikes will be taking place. Students can contact their individual administrations for more information and can stay in contact with their instructors.