ASI event helps students relax before finals

In an effort to help students de-stress for finals week, Associated Students, Inc. hosted an event at the Beach Kitchen on Dec. 7 where students learned how to make lavender pancakes, lavender lemonade and bath salts and oils for easy treats and leisure.

Students were divided into groups to make their treats, bath salts and essential oils.

Communications major Angelisa Eslava, 21, said she likes lavender and saw the event was offering it, so she rushed to join without thinking twice.

Eslava said the event was a nice opportunity for students to relax a bit before finals and a chance for them to clear their minds.

“It’s very nice just to relax and not think about school. Take your mind off finals and just have a nice little break, and a little treat… and [also] you have an experience, and might expand your horizon, wanting to do this more,” Eslava said.

Eslava stated that the school should promote more of these events and recommended that people who are feeling down should partake in these de-stressing events.

Abigail Hoffman, a 22-year-old Beach Balance assistant, said the Treats and Tranquility event served to help students out during finals week and teach them to make healthy meals on a budget.

Hoffman said students learned creative new ways to make unique meals on a budget and put together their own salt baths as a way to relax.

“This is like a way to calm your mind and de-stress from everyday,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman also stated it was a good chance to make new friends and get out of your comfort zone.

“You got this. We got one week left. Even if you’re stressed out, just use things in the future to motivate you, and be proud of yourself on how far you’ve come,” Hoffman said.