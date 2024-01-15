CSU faculty to strike statewide on the first day of spring semester

California State University faculty continue their fight for a new labor contract with a strike across all 23 CSU campuses for the first week of the Spring 2024 semester.

Efforts to negotiate a new contract over the winter break stalled once again, and while the faculty will receive a 5% general salary increase effective Jan. 31, both sides are still far from reaching an agreement. The CFA is asking for a 12% increase.

“We are very disappointed that despite our best efforts, there has been no meaningful movement from CFA over the course of more than seven months of negotiations, and no indication that they are open to reasonable negotiations,” said Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Leora Freedman for the CSU in a statement sent to faculty.

“The CFA’s only salary proposal was not financially sustainable to the CSU and would result in painful cuts on our campuses.”

The CFA continues to insist that the CSU has ample funds to meet the demands of the faculty.

“Rather than bargain in good faith with the union, they expressed nothing but disdain for faculty. We know they have the money in their flush reserve accounts,” CFA President Charles Toombs said.

According to the CSU, classes are not canceled for the week that the strike is planned and campus will remain open.

“Individual faculty members may decide to strike during that week, which could impact individual classes. Students should review Canvas and consult with their instructors for information related to their specific classes,” the CSU said in a statement sent to students and faculty.

CSULB President Jane Close Conoley did not immediately respond to the Daily Forty-Niner’s request for comment.

It is unclear at this time whether students who choose to honor the faculties picket line will be dropped from classes for not attending the first day. The Daily Forty-Niner reached out to deans from various colleges at Cal State Long Beach, who stated the decision to keep campus open and not cancel classes is a university-wide decision.

According to the CSU, more information will be provided closer to the first day of the semester.