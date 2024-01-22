Faculty reaches tentative labor agreement with the CSU

One day into the planned weeklong strike, the California Faculty Association and California State University reached a tentative labor agreement Monday night. The CFA has in turn called off the strike for the rest of the week and faculty can return to work on Tuesday.

“This historic agreement was won because of members’ solidarity, collective action, bravery and love for each other and our students,” said Antonio Gallo, associate vice president of lecturers, South.

“This is what people power looks like. This deal immensely improves working conditions for faculty and strengthens learning conditions for students.”

The tentative agreement includes a 5% General Salary Increase (GSI) for all faculty retroactive to July 1, 2023, 5% GSI for all faculty on July 1 in 2024 (contingent on the state not reducing base funding to the CSU), raising the salary floor for the lowest-paid faculty in salary ranges A and B, $3,000 increase in the minimum pay for ranges A and B retroactive to July 1, 2023, an additional $3,000 increase in the minimum pay for Range A on July 1, 2024 and a salary step increase (SSI) of 2.65% for 2024-25.

In addition to salary increases, paid parental leave will increase from six weeks to 10 weeks and there will be increased protection for faculty who have dealings with police by providing for a union rep in those interactions. There will be improved access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces, and a pathway to monitor issues of access, providing support for lecturer engagement in service work and extending the current contract for 2022-24 one year to June 30, 2025.

“The collective action of so many lecturers, professors, counselors, librarians and coaches over these last eight months forced CSU management to take our demands seriously. This tentative agreement makes major gains for all faculty at the CSU,” CFA President Charles Toombs said.

The CFA moved off of their original bargaining positions of a 12% GSI to what amounts to a 10% increase over this year and retroactively last year. Despite taking almost eight months of negotiations, the CFA had most of their demands met.

“With your efforts, we have won a Tentative Agreement with CSU management. Strikes for the rest of the week have been called off, and faculty will return to work tomorrow (Tuesday, January 23). Due to the quick turnaround, we suggest faculty use the modality that will facilitate best access for their students for the rest of the week,” the CFA Board of Directors said in an email to faculty.

According to CFA, the official tentative agreement will be released once the language is finalized and will be voted on by CFA members in March.

​“I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately,” said CSU Chancellor Mildred García.

“The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability.”

Students should check Canvas and stay in communication with their instructors for further updates regarding class.