Long Beach braces for second storm

The severe flooding and heavy rainfall on Thursday were the first of two storms in the Long Beach forecast, with more stormy weather expected to begin as early as Saturday afternoon and last through Tuesday.

Counties in Southern California are on high alert for severe weather as the National Weather Service forecasts a high risk for “life-threatening and damaging flooding.” According to the NWS, Los Angeles County can expect the most rainfall on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Long Beach can expect three to six inches of rain to fall over the course of three days, as well as potential thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. The NWS has also released information on large swells and rip currents at all beaches between San Luis Obispo and San Diego. The NWS is encouraging people to stay away from oceans during that time.

In light of these conditions, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued an Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory due to elevated bacteria levels in the ocean water due to rain runoff.

“The Department of Public Health recommends that beach users avoid contact with ocean water for a period of three days after significant rainfall, especially near flowing storm drains, creeks and rivers,” the Los Angeles DPH said in a press release.

The advisory comes on the heels of Thursday’s storm that resulted in three inches of rain and 47,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the Colorado Lagoon and Alamitos Bay in Long Beach. This was due to infrastructure challenges experienced by the Los Angeles County Sanitation District according to city officials.

All recreation swimming areas in Colorado Lagoon and Alamitos Bay have been shut down and have notices posted as city workers attempt to clean the area.

The City of Long Beach is also taking steps to prepare for the onslaught of expected rain and flooding after Thursday’s storm. Flooding resulted in the closure of the 710 freeway, stranded vehicles in the area of the Terminal Island freeway and Willow Street underpass and multiple responses to flooding by the Long Beach Fire Department.

Cal State Long Beach also experienced flooding and was forced to close multiple parking areas including employee lots E3, E4 and the LifeFit parking area.

“The second storm is likely to bring even stronger weather conditions including gusty winds and high surf with the possibility of increased risk of flooding,” the City of Long Beach said in a recent press release. “Residents in historically vulnerable, low-lying areas, including the peninsula and Alamitos Bay, should prepare now.”

Empty sandbags are available for Long Beach residents at the following locations:

Lifeguard Station located at 72nd Place and Ocean Blvd.

Fire Station 7 (2295 Elm St.)

Fire Station 12 (1199 Artesia Blvd.)

Fire Station 13 (2475 Adriatic Ave.)

Fire Station 14 (5200 Eliot St.).

Station 14 is temporarily closed for construction. However, sand and sandbags are located off East Paoli Way and East 3rd Street.

To read more on how to prepare for severe weather, visit the Los Angeles County Fire Department website here.