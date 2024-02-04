Classes set to move online as storm bears down on Southern California

Cal State Long Beach administration is moving all classes and applicable alternative assignments online for Monday, Feb. 5, as a severe storm system is poised to impact much of Southern California.

In an email sent to students and faculty, CSULB communications said “Out of an abundance of caution, the university is modifying its operations on Monday due to severe weather. On-campus, in-person classes may shift to online instruction or alternative assignments, where possible.” Despite instruction being moved online, campus is currently open.

Students are advised to communicate with their instructors for information on how their classes will be conducted.

The storm began Sunday night and is expected to continue all day on Monday. The National Weather Service of Los Angeles says there is “major risk to life and property.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sunday for eight counties including Los Angeles County and Orange County. The declaration allows for the California National Guard to be deployed if needed.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for much of the state for winter storms, high winds and flash flooding. Most areas of Southern California expect to receive anywhere from three to six inches of rain with some areas receiving as much as six to 12 inches.

Some areas of Los Angeles County are under evacuation order according to the county website. Residents are encouraged to check for updates on the county websites for updates regarding specific areas.

As of now, only Monday classes are being moved online. Classes for Tuesday are still planned to be held in person. The university will update students as more information becomes available.