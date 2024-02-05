Long Beach students have wet start to week

Normal operations are expected to return to Cal State Long Beach on Tuesday after a rainstorm slammed Southern California Monday, bringing strong winds, flooding and heavy rain.

Long Beach State was mostly empty all throughout, as classes were shifted virtually.

In an email sent out Monday by CSULB communications, students can contact professors with concerns about where their classes could be meeting.

“Any necessary future updates will be posted to csulb.edu/alert,” CSULB Communications said in the email.

Many students on campus made the best of the situation and played in the rain, with some sliding in the mud with a surfboard.

But among the consequences from the storm, houses and businesses around Northern and Central California experiencing power outages. Three people are reported dead from incidents involving falling trees.

Flood advisories have been issued from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. by the National Weather service.

Excessive rainfall continues and is expected to continue through the evening. There are also threats of debris flows and also rock and mudslide activity occurring in mountains and canyons.

Multiple traffic collisions impacted car flow, causing big delays in traffic on the 710 and 405 freeways as a result of the rain.

Currently there is between a 0.25 and 0.5 inch per hour rain rate. Locations expected to see flooding are Long Beach, Malibu, Burbank, Pasadena, Griffith Park, North Hollywood, Alhambra, Van Nuys and Downtown Los Angeles.

Wind speeds going up to eight miles per hour and temperature dropping down to 52 degrees is what the storm has brought along.

Even with the weather expected to continue to stay the same throughout the week, CSULB communications anticipates regular campus operations on Tuesday.