CSULB’s VITA program provides free tax assistance and financial education

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is a free service at Long Beach State that helps low-income individuals, students, the elderly, non-residents and those with limited English proficiency fill out and file their tax returns.

At the CSULB VITA campus site, taxpayers can have both federal and state tax returns prepared with expert assistance. The program is open to individuals with an income of $64,000 or less. Last tax season alone, the CSULB VITA team successfully refunded over $1 million to taxpayers.

Sudha Krishnan, an overseer behind the program, said the project has been effective and around for a while.

“I’ve been here since 2007 and around 2013-14 we decided to convert it into a class, VITA, but just for one [spring] semester,” Krishnan said.

Recently, an alumni showed Krishnan a flyer from 1975 showing how long the program has been active.

“We also have a loyal customer who has been coming to do their taxes for the past 15 years,” Krishnan said. “Last year we helped over 900 clients; now this year we want to pass that goal to 1,000.”

To address the time constraints faced by many clients, especially those juggling multiple jobs, the program introduced “Tax Day Saturdays.” These days happen twice during the scheduled dates for tax assistance and provide extended hours to clients.

The next Tax Day Saturday, which is offsite, is on March 9 at the Harbor Gateway Branch Library from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The on-campus Tax Day Saturday is on March 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Krishnan said the program’s collaboration with other institutions within the CSU system (CSU5), such as CSU Northridge, Los Angeles, Dominguez Hills and Cal Poly Pomona, ensures widespread access to tax services.

Krishnan requires her students to attend four rigorous training sessions to ensure they are equipped to handle diverse tax scenarios efficiently.

“Students get trained in January. It’s IRS-approved training, often passed on by professionals from firms, who update them on the latest rules and regulations,” Krishnan said.

Justin Nguyen, a coordinator at VITA, joined the program last year and found it to be a rewarding experience.

“Helping others with their taxes while gaining valuable accounting insights has been fulfilling,” Nguyen said. “You learn a lot about different kinds of taxes because they may do admin stuff, retirement or some people have stocks.”

To reach a wider audience, VITA utilizes social media and campus outreach. Despite limited marketing resources, VITA strives to expand.

“We recently revamped our Instagram presence and our website on the CSULB page. We’re also endorsed by the IRS as a volunteer site,” Nguyen said.

What You Need to Bring

To utilize the VITA services, taxpayers should come prepared with essential documents including:

Government-issued photo ID.

Original Social Security card or documents for Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all family members.

All relevant income and expense information such as W-2, 1099 and 1098 forms, tuition fees and childcare expenses.

Flexible Tax Preparation Options

According to the VITA website, they offer various tax preparation options to suit individual preferences. Taxpayers can opt for face-to-face assistance, virtual services via Zoom or utilize drop-off services. Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments are preferred for smoother service.

The service offers Spanish language preparers, as well as preparer help in languages like Tagalog, Hindi and Mandarin.

VITA operates from Jan. 29 to April 10. The program is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Preparation services will close during spring break, from April 1 to April 5. The program is located in Room 243 in the College of Business and parking is available in the G lots with meter fees.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, taxpayers can contact Marco Vasquez, the VITA coordinator, at [email protected] or 562-277-1146.