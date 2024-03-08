Students flock to JCPenney for discounts on formal attire

More than a hundred Long Beach State students visited the JCPenney in Lakewood on Wednesday night, eager for discounts on select formal apparel, shoes and accessories.

The Career Development Center (CDC) partnered with Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) to assist students in preparing themselves for future job opportunities.

According to CDC Director Erin Booth-Caro, the CDC hosts a total of seven career fairs during the school year, including four in the spring semester.

“Tonight, students are able to find discounted rates at JCPenney to find clothes they can then wear to our job fair next week,” Booth-Caro said, “JCPenney makes these tandem events possible.”

Students checked in and were given a raffle ticket for the chance to win four gift baskets, two of which were already given away by 6 p.m.

Finding affordable formal clothes is a necessity for many students at the Beach. Although commonly applicable for job interviews, business events and other professional development opportunities, some students were intent on finding attire for more casual social settings.

“I just needed some nice dress shirts for my fraternity rituals and our formal coming up,” said third-year student Johan Rebollar-Reyes, a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

His friend and fraternity brother Jonathan De Leon agreed, “I need some new slacks because our big formal in Vegas is coming soon.”

A third friend, Diego Garcia, decided to tag along.

“We saw an email about the sale and figured, why not come look?” Garcia said. He added that he had been to JCPenney before and thought it offered a good selection.

An in-person workshop was scheduled for the Spring Job Fair on March 7 from noon to 1 p.m. in the University Student Union ballrooms, also hosted by the Career Development Center.

In addition, two virtual events in conjunction with the Job Fair will be taking place on March 11 from noon to 1 p.m. and on March 12 from 5-6 p.m.

ASI also held a Career Clothing Donation Drive from Feb. 1 through March 5, where gently used business attire and accessories were donated to CSULB students.

“This is the first semester since COVID that I’ve witnessed this kind of turnout,” said Booth-Caro. “It’s heartwarming to see our students setting themselves up for success.”