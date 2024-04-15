Parking fees increase set for fall 2024

Parking fees at Long Beach State will increase at the beginning of next semester according to CSULB Parking and Transportation Services.

This comes after an announcement last year stating parking fees would be frozen for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Parking fees will increase 3.5% to $259 starting July 1, and students will be able to purchase their parking passes starting Aug. 1. According to an email sent to students, the increase is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“Last year, we announced a 1-year parking fee increase freeze followed by a less aggressive fee schedule moving forward that would increase parking fees either by 5% (instead of the previous 20%) or the Consumer Price Index (CPI), whichever is less. This year the parking fee increase of 3.5% will take place on July 1, 2024,” the email said.

In comparison, the price for a semester parking permit at Cal State University, Fullerton is priced at $334 for the spring semester and Cal State University, Los Angeles permit costs $220 per semester as of the spring 2024 semester.

The increase at CSULB accompanies an additional increase in the University Student Union fees that will begin at the start of 2025 and is focused on renovating the USU building, which is due to an increase in tuition beginning in the fall.

Student union fees will increase from $255 per semester to $475 per semester totaling $950 annually, according to Shannon Couey communications director for Associated Students Inc.

Athletic fees have also gone up this semester, from $25 in the spring of 2023 to $89 during this current semester.

The tuition increase will by far be the greatest increase come the fall semester. The CSU plan to raise tuition 6% a year over the next five years. This is to cover a $1.5 billion budget deficit.

The CSULB Parking and Transportation Services did not respond to the Daily Forty-Niner’s request for additional comment.