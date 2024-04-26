Long Beach to receive $50,000 to fund youth-focused climate causes

Long Beach City Council voted to accept the grant at a meeting Tuesday, April 23. The money will be put toward Mayor Rex Richardson’s West Side Promise Initiative and a new system of micro-grants to fund climate-focused projects in West Long Beach.

According to a press release by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Long Beach was selected as one of 100 cities worldwide to receive the first-ever Youth Climate Action Fund, a grant of $50,000 to be divided into smaller payments to fund local youth-led environmental conservation organizations.

The fund’s focus on youth is in response to reports that roughly 60% of young people feel that their government does not do enough to combat the climate crisis, according to a report by the Lancet Planetary Health journal.

“Climate change is an all-hands-on-deck challenge, and it’s critical that young people – who have the most at stake – help lead the way,” Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions and 108th mayor of New York City said.

The funds are to be distributed as, “[…] micro grants to fund a groundswell of youth-led climate initiatives that meet local contexts and objectives,” according to the press release.

Long Beach will use the $50,000 grant to establish the Climate LB Microgrant Program, which will provide funding to organizations addressing climate issues primarily in West Long Beach within the first six months of the grant’s performance period according to an email by Deputy City Manager Meredith Reynolds.

The program will also receive open submissions for organizations to apply for projects ranging from tree-planting programs to art and climate awareness campaigns.

The proposed program’s focus on West Long Beach, home to the port, comes in addition to Mayor Rex Richardson’s “West Side Promise” initiative. The initiative is a 10-year plan proposed last year to reduce pollution and increase development in the area of West Long Beach.

“We are proud that our city was selected to participate in this transformational initiative,” Richardson said in an email. “These funds will allow Long Beach youth… to engage in climate action through community development efforts like the Westside Promise Initiative.”

Long Beach is incentivized to commit the grant money quickly.

“Cities that respond to the urgency of the moment and commit the initial $50,000 within six months will receive an additional $100,000 to support more youth-driven projects over the course of one year,” Bloomberg Philanthropies said in a press release.