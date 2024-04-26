UPD search for suspects in campus armed carjacking

A Timely Warning Crime Bulletin released the description of two robbery suspects involved in stealing a car at gunpoint early April 26 on campus.

At around 2 a.m. Friday, Long Beach State’s UPD received a report of an armed robbery in which two suspects approached a man leaning on his car in the G8 Parking Lot.

“The male suspect brandished a gun and told the adult male to give him the keys to his car,” Friday’s email said.

According to Chief John Brockie, both male and female suspects left the scene in the victim’s car described as a white BMW.

The male suspect is described as light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, mid-20’s, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a round face. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and a light purple or grey backpack.

The female suspect is described as light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, early 20’s, 5-feet-7-inch tall, 120 pounds, with dark red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

In the crime bulletin the UPD advises students follow the following prevention and awareness tips:

Consider carrying a personal alarm device or safety whistle to alert others in the area that you may need help

Walk in well-lit, and well-travelled areas if possible. Always take the safest route available, not necessarily the quickest

route available, not necessarily the quickest Stay alert and always be aware of your surroundings. Report any crimes in progress, suspicious persons, or suspicious activities immediately

The UPD also included mental health resources for anyone affected by the incident in their email Friday.

The UPD encourages anyone with information on the incident to contact detectives by phone at (562) 985-4101, or provide information anonymously through the UPD Tip Line at (562) 985-0042.

The incident is known as case #24-0268 when reporting.