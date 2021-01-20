Letter to the editor: Thank you, President Trump

Dear President Trump,

I just would like to thank you for your service to this country. I am proud to be a patriotic American. As a conservative student at a progressive campus I appreciate what you did by signing the executive order to continue to bolster free speech on college campuses. Additionally I would like to thank you for being the most pro-life president.

Furthermore, I thank you for confirming Amy Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Many people criticized your administration and your policies especially on my campus, Long Beach State, but I have always defended you and your administration. Unfortunately, many progressive students on campus have virtually attacked me on various social networking platforms such as Facebook just for simply supporting you and your policies.

Many students have accused me of being a white supremacist or supporting a white supremacist like you, which I know you are not. I personally believe that you were not responsible for what took place on Wednesday, Jan. 6, despite what others may say.

I know you would never encourage violence in any sort of fashion. The people or organizations that would encourage violence are the people or organizations who hate this country. For example, BLM is one organization who has demonstrated that they hate this country by breaking windows, setting businesses and buildings on fire. All of this took place last summer.

When you told governors to activate the National Guard to respond to the violence that was going on in our country at the time, you were largely ignored by these progressive governors that continued to allow violence to take place in their states. As a conservative student on campus, I will never understand why so many progressives are so violent, especially if you have a dissenting opinion.

I just want to conclude my open letter to you by saying I wish you and your wife the best of luck in your endeavors.

Jose Espinoza is a fourth-year religious studies major who submitted his open letter to former President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2021. The letter was edited for grammar and AP Style.