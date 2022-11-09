The Incredibles: More than just a Super Suit

We all yearn for the good old days. The times when we were carefree children, were in a great relationship, or lived next door to our best friends.

For Mr. Incredible and his wife Elastigirl, these were the times when the world appreciated their crime fighting abilities instead of stifling and forcing them to go into hiding.

“The Incredibles” is a sleek, modern take on the age-old superhero movie. Fun for all ages, this film took the world by storm in 2004 and has remained a Pixar staple ever since.

I love this film because of its witty script, honesty, family values, relatable characters and powerful message.

Although this is essentially a movie geared toward children, the film is remarkably good at exposing the various flaws of modern society.

True to its Pixar roots, the film does not shy away from uncomfortable truth-telling about the ways things are versus the way things should be.

Brad Bird, director of the film, takes on heady issues such as morality, nostalgia, the unfulfilling suburban lifestyle, government involvement in the lives of citizens and the downfalls of bureaucracy. This proves that evil doesn’t just come in the form of a villain in a cape with a wicked laugh.

The source of the Incredible’s family problems is the government’s decision to initiate the Superhero Relocation Program, which puts the days of superheroes using their unique skills to solve the world’s problems into the past. It is a classic us versus them conundrum.

But amidst all these serious issues, the message of the film is a hopeful and inspirational one: As long as we stick it out and work together, we can defeat evil.

“At its heart, ‘The Incredibles’ is a story about a family learning to balance their individual lives with their love for one another,” said Bird to Cinemablend in 2016.

Once the family accomplished the task of learning to cherish each other and accepting themselves for who they are, they were able to put their disputes to rest.

This gives audience members hope that at the end of our long, tiresome journeys of finding who we are and what we are capable of, we can look back on our hardships with excitement for what’s to come.

Another fantastic quality of “The Incredibles” is its honesty and relatability. The characters might be superheroes, but they are also just as flawed as we are.

Mr. Incredible thinks he can save the world on his own, without anyone else’s help or support. His wife tries desperately to shield her children from danger and the real world. Their husband and wife relationship is not portrayed as perfect, but instead, realistic as they too have their fair share of disagreements and disappointments.

It is also refreshing to see kids portrayed as smart and observant rather than clueless and naive. Violet and Dash notice that their parents are having marital issues and seek to bring them closer throughout the film.

The movie relates to me and my world on several levels. As an introspective and serious child, I never felt like I fit in with my peers.

Even as a young girl, I related to the painfully shy teenage Violet who uses her powers of invisibility to admire her crush from a distance.

As a first-generation American who grew up in a family of Polish immigrants with thick accents and plenty of quirks, I completely related to the Incredible family’s struggle to fit in with their boring suburban neighbors.

As a child watching the movie, one quote of Violet’s really stuck with me. She cries out in exasperation: “Normal? What do you know about normal? What does anyone in this family know about normal?”

It gives me hope to know that a movie with these kinds of ideals was made by a major Hollywood studio. Furthermore, it’s wonderful to see a movie like “The Incredibles” that isn’t afraid to go against the political correctness that many others feel the need to adhere to in order to gain widespread popularity and adoration.

I admire this movie for its brilliance, courage, and underlying sophistication. Its well-written script, perfectly crafted characters, attention to detail, and most importantly, brave social commentary, really make it stand out amongst other films.

“The Incredibles” goes above and beyond to make the audience think outside the box and reflect on modern society. It will always have a special place in my heart.