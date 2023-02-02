Spill the Tea: How do students feel about the new semester?

“I definitely like it (being back on campus), much more than online,” said Jesse De Castro, a first-year mechanical engineering major. “There’s so much more opportunity for interactions, collaborations and you don’t have that barrier of a mute button.”

“I’m scared of failing,” said Julie Sanchez, a second-year criminal justice/criminology major. “I feel like I have a lot to uphold, especially in my family, but I feel like that always motivates me to work a little harder.”

“It’s nice to be back,” said Alice Malin Melo, a second-year political science major. “I’m just taking classes I genuinely enjoy and am passionate about.”