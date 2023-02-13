Give love, show love, feel the love

I Love you. Je t’aime. Te quiero. Ti amo. Ich liebe dich. Eu te amo. However you say it, showing your love is essential.

Valentine’s Day is always a brutal reminder for single people that we are “alone,” but intimate love isn’t the only kind of love to pay attention to. With the love of friends, family, and mankind as a whole, there are dozens of important ways to express your love.

Whether your love language is words of affirmation, receiving gifts, acts of service or quality time, it is important to express your love through the love language of your partner in order to strengthen the relationship.

Expressing your love and affection will also motivate others to do the same for you. Everyone is different emotionally and most only react positively to certain attention.

For some people, it’s easier to buy their partner an expensive necklace or dress that they have been talking about for a long time, but if that is not the love language they typically react positively to, this deed might go unnoticed.

For some, to feel loved and seen can be as vital as food or water. This is why gestures and reassurance are so important.

Simple gestures such as writing inspiring or loving notes for your loved one to see, or surprising them with their favorite coffee can make all the difference.

For me, I know that I appreciate small gestures that don’t require much thought or effort, but still remind me that the people I love are thinking of me. Words of affirmation are also really important to me. My friends know this, so they always remember to remind me of their love and appreciation for me and our friendship.

Surrounding yourself with people who understand your love language is important. It strengthens the relationship, lessens miscommunication and allows for a healthy distance without resentment.

People often diminish the power that a bouquet of flowers has, but if your partner’s love language is receiving gifts, then this bouquet just reminded them that they are appreciated.

For romantic and non-romantic relationships, we should be celebrating our love all year, not just in February. Loving others and allowing ourselves to be loved are crucial for the success and strength of a relationship and our overall mental well-being.

Love is more important than money. Not only does it release “happy” chemicals, but it also helps lead us to our own self-discovery. Love builds trust and character and is the foundation of all other emotions. The love you receive, or lack of, determines the mental, social and emotional advantages you will obtain.