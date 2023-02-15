Spill the tea is an Opinions series that offers students an opportunity to express their opinions on relevant topics. Photo credit: Kristina Agresta
Opinions

How do students feel about Valentine’s Day?

by on

More in Opinions:

Tweet
Share
Share

“Valentine’s Day seems to be about spending money. What you receive or buy for your partner is indicative of the love you have for them and that motivates people to spend a lot,” said Tatum McCandless, a third-year psychology major. “It’s a great consumer holiday, so I don’t put too much value on it.”

Tatum McCandless, third-year psychology major.
Tatum McCandless, third-year psychology major doesn't put too much thought into Valentine's Day because there are other ways to show your partner you love them. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

“I think the holiday and the idea of it is fun. Personally, I’ve never felt too attached to it, whether I was in a relationship or not. It’s a nice reminder to appreciate your romantic partner in your life, but I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Azul Fuentes- Smith, a second-year communications major. “I am semi-celebrating it this year by going to an anti-Valentine’s Day party this weekend.”

Azul Fuentes- Smith, second-year, communications major.
Azul Fuentes- Smith, second-year, communications major values the holiday as a way to appreciate important people in his life. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

“Valentine’s Day is a special day, especially if you have someone to celebrate with. My girlfriend lives in Seattle, so we will be celebrating apart, but probably will FaceTime like we usually do,” said Grace Lee, a third-year biology major.

Grace Lee, third-year biology major.
Grace Lee, third-year biology major plans to have a virtual date with her long-distance girlfriend. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

“Valentine’s Day is great! Love is in the air, relationship-wise or friendship-wise,” said Elizabeth Solorzano, a third-year English education major. “I love that it can be a day about love. I usually have work or school, but plan to celebrate on a later day when I’m free.”

Elizabeth Solorzano, third-year English education major.
Elizabeth Solorzano, third-year English education major plans to celebrate Valentine's day with the people she loves on a day when she is free. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

“I think Valentine’s Day is subjective to every person, but I personally do not celebrate unless I have a significant other,” said Jedd Fernandez, a first-year pre-nursing major. “This year, I plan on having dinner with my family and buying chocolate for them.”

Jedd Fernandez, first-year pre-nursing major.
Jedd Fernandez, first-year pre-nursing major intends to give his family Valentine's Day treats since he is not in a relationship this year. Photo credit: Nicolette Kalache

Comments are closed.

Daily 49er newsletter