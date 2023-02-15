How do students feel about Valentine’s Day?

“Valentine’s Day seems to be about spending money. What you receive or buy for your partner is indicative of the love you have for them and that motivates people to spend a lot,” said Tatum McCandless, a third-year psychology major. “It’s a great consumer holiday, so I don’t put too much value on it.”

“I think the holiday and the idea of it is fun. Personally, I’ve never felt too attached to it, whether I was in a relationship or not. It’s a nice reminder to appreciate your romantic partner in your life, but I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Azul Fuentes- Smith, a second-year communications major. “I am semi-celebrating it this year by going to an anti-Valentine’s Day party this weekend.”

“Valentine’s Day is a special day, especially if you have someone to celebrate with. My girlfriend lives in Seattle, so we will be celebrating apart, but probably will FaceTime like we usually do,” said Grace Lee, a third-year biology major.

“Valentine’s Day is great! Love is in the air, relationship-wise or friendship-wise,” said Elizabeth Solorzano, a third-year English education major. “I love that it can be a day about love. I usually have work or school, but plan to celebrate on a later day when I’m free.”

“I think Valentine’s Day is subjective to every person, but I personally do not celebrate unless I have a significant other,” said Jedd Fernandez, a first-year pre-nursing major. “This year, I plan on having dinner with my family and buying chocolate for them.”