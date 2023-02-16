Five movies to watch on Valentine’s Day (Singles Edition)

Roses are red, violets are blue. Being single on Valentine’s Day is not a bad thing. There will be stories on Instagram about what couples got for each other, the restaurant reservations, or other plans.

Nothing quite hits a home run like having a relaxed night in with candles set, a snack charcuterie board, with a feel-good comedy ready to watch.

Learning to enjoy your own company and practicing self-love is partially correct. Thankfully there are movies to enjoy that remind people that an essential quality to have is to love and respect yourself first.

Here are some Valentine’s Day themed movies to watch:

1. You People (2023)

This new 2023 Netflix film focuses on an interracial couple portrayed by Jonah Hill and Lauren London. The comedy-drama explores the issue that may arise when two people from different races, religions and cultures fall in love and have to juggle the misunderstandings that come with bringing together families with entirely different backgrounds.

2. Someone Great (2019)

“Someone Great” is a great movie to watch if you want some laughter on Valentine’s Day. The film revolves around Jenny, a music journalist in New York City who gets her dream job. The downfall is that her boyfriend of nine years ends their relationship because he doesn’t want to move. Despite her breakup, her two best friends stick with her choices. Jenny decides to explore the city one last time before her big move. The movie celebrates friendship and how breakups can lead to something even more extraordinary.

3. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

This movie includes everyone’s heartthrob, Timothée Chalamet. This heart-rending story follows a young man’s struggle to find himself as he experiences the ecstasy, pain and beauty of falling in love while clashing with his sexuality.

4. How to Be Single (2016)

Written by Marc Silverstein, Dana Fox and Abby Kohn, “How to Be Single” is refreshing, relieving and astoundingly real. It portrays the lives of young adults in their early twenties, navigating the hurdles of the single life in the fast movies city of New York. It highlights how the only person anybody needs is themselves.

5. (500) Days of Summer (2009)

“(500) Days of Summer,” starring Joseph Gordon- Levitt and Zooey Deschanel, is a story showcasing a painful breakup with a one-of-a-kind partner and the realities of relationship and life. This movie portrays how true love is often a construct that people project following their desires and how life continues. Some things are to be short and sweet. “500 Days of Summer” is a reality check.

Overall being single is pretty decent. You get to learn more about yourself so that you’ll know how to handle situations better when the time is right.