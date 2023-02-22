Scrutiny behind biased award shows

Following shortly after the Grammys, many took to social media to express their issues with award shows.

For years, award shows have been deemed “bias” and “rigged.” Many people feel as if these shows are driven by race and bribes.

What this boils down to though, is that there is uncertainty regarding the legitimacy of the outcomes of these shows.

A prime example could be seen from the Grammys this year when Harry Styles was awarded Album of the Year.

However, he is receiving some backlash due to the fact that one of the songs on his winning album features the daughter of a Grammy producer.

The Grammys official Twitter page even confirmed this fact by tweeting it and social media did not take that lightly. The comments were filled with people discussing the bribery that has been occurring in award shows for some time now.

This further creates doubt in the fairness of shows like this.

Many celebrities have boycotted these award shows and spoken out about them for these exact reasons, stating they were not true measures of talent.

Celebrities have even flat out said that if you do not use some sort of bribery, your name won’t even get on the ballot.

Voting experts, the individuals who pick who gets on the ballot, also create a huge bias.

People on Twitter have shared how these so-called “experts” have admitted to not listening to all of the artists before voting or not voting for certain people because they feel as if they have already been awarded enough.

The voting experts are clearly not the right people to be deciding who these artists are that deserve to be on the ballot and ultimately winning.

The general public should be the ones who make these decisions because after all, we are the ones who listen and love these artists.