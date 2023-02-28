Students spill the tea on their experiences while dorming at CSULB. Photo credit: Kristina Agresta
Spill the Tea: How do students feel about living in the dorms?

Fourth-year anthropology major Andrea Rodriguez loves the convenience the dorms offer.
Fourth-year anthropology major, Andrea Rodriguez, loves the convenience that the dorms offer. She would recommend other students to live on campus. Photo credit: Abigail Wall

“It’s is very convenient when it comes to getting to school,” said Andrea Rodriguez, a fourth-year anthropology major. “I could literally wake up an hour before my class and I’ll still make it on time.”

Lauren Smith, a first-year biology major, believes dorming changes your college experience.
Lauren Smith, a first-year biology major, believes dorming changes your college experience. She recommends students living on campus because of the number of people she has met. Photo credit: Abigail Wall

“I’ve met a lot of people here, and honestly, it just feels good to be on campus,” said Lauren Smith, a first-year biology major. “It really changes your college experience versus only commuting.”

Katie Glaab, a first-year political science major, loves that she can walk to her best friends' rooms.
Katie Glaab, a first-year political science major, loves that she can walk to her best friends' rooms. But she does dislikes sharing a bathroom with other people. Photo credit: Abigail Wall

“I like that I can walk down the stairs and be in my best friend’s rooms,” said Katie Glaab, a first-year political science major.

Lauryn Eaton, a third-year criminal justice major, thinks that the dorms feel closed off.
Lauryn Eaton, a third-year criminal justice major thinks that the dorms feel closed off but enjoys how close everything is on campus. Photo credit: Abigail Wall

“It kind of feels like a prison,” said Lauryn Eaton, a third-year criminal justice major. “Sometimes, I feel like I’m trapped. I don’t know if it’s because everything’s so closed in, but it does get isolating real quick.”

Korina Dodson a first-year marketing major has met her closest friends in the dorms.
Korina Dodson a first-year marketing major has met her closest friends in the dorms. She does miss having a room to herself. Photo credit: Abigail Wall

“Honestly, the only friends that I have met are from the dorms,” said Korina Dodson, a first-year marketing major. “I like the people I’ve met here.”

