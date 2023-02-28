Spill the Tea: How do students feel about living in the dorms?

“It’s is very convenient when it comes to getting to school,” said Andrea Rodriguez, a fourth-year anthropology major. “I could literally wake up an hour before my class and I’ll still make it on time.”

“I’ve met a lot of people here, and honestly, it just feels good to be on campus,” said Lauren Smith, a first-year biology major. “It really changes your college experience versus only commuting.”

“I like that I can walk down the stairs and be in my best friend’s rooms,” said Katie Glaab, a first-year political science major.

“It kind of feels like a prison,” said Lauryn Eaton, a third-year criminal justice major. “Sometimes, I feel like I’m trapped. I don’t know if it’s because everything’s so closed in, but it does get isolating real quick.”

“Honestly, the only friends that I have met are from the dorms,” said Korina Dodson, a first-year marketing major. “I like the people I’ve met here.”