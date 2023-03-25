Music to my wheels

Music festivals are full of enjoyment, especially when you get to see your favorite artists perform and be right there apart of the crowd.

As someone who stands under 3 feet 5 inches in a wheelchair, my experience going to these music events can be different compared to others.

From March 3-5, I had the chance to attend Rolling Loud, a hip-hop festival in Los Angeles. I had attended the previous Rolling Loud in San Bernardino last year at the NOS Event Center.

di

My first Rolling Loud experience was an unexpected one. I had been using a wheelchair, and although I knew my limits in walking and reaching, I also knew that I was going to face some challenges.

I was relieved when a person walked up to me and told me all about the accommodations the festival had prepared for me and other people with disabilities.

Through the Americans with Disabilities Act services that were provided, I was able to watch my favorite artist on an elevated stage above people’s heads and have a private restroom near the platform.

One thing that was challenging though was moving around from stage to stage, as the NOS Event Center was not compliant for wheelchair users. The floor was cracked and I had to go through a lot of dirt. The crowd overflow was also difficult to get around.

I was fortunate enough though to meet a representative from ADA services who took note of the problems I had during that festival in 2022.

Leading up to Rolling Loud 2023, I was unsure if I wanted to attend the festival for a second time. But when it was announced that they would be changing the venue to the SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, I decided I’d give it another chance.

I initially saw the layout of the festival and saw that it was much bigger than the festival the year prior. This would helpful in regards to my previous issues with crowd overflow and parking.

After attending Rolling Loud this year, I definitely believe that the people in charge of ADA learned from their past experiences and made improvements.

There were always people around to help if needed. I would say one of the key moments that made me feel safe and accommodated was that the parking was easily accessible. People would yell “open up” when they saw me trying to get around, creating a lane where I could easily move.

As the years progress, more festivals are starting to bring accommodations for the people who need them, so that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy their favorite artists or bands.