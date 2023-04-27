Battle of the alternative milks

Some of the most popular alternative milks include oat milk, almond milk and soy milk, but in my opinion, oat milk outshines the other alternatives.

I decided to rank the three alternative milks from worst to best, mainly taking into consideration their taste and consistency, as well as how well they pair with drinks.

3. Almond Milk

Almond milk is a good source of magnesium and vitamin E, which can both contribute to building a good immune system, and though I do recognize that almond milk is quite popular, I am not a fan due to its watery consistency.

The taste of almond milk blends well with coffee, but it also makes coffee and other drinks feel watered down, which I strongly dislike.

As a person who factors consistency in their drinks and foods, I mainly prefer almond milk creamers whenever I have almond milk. The consistency is thicker and pairs well with other beverages while still holding true to that classic almond milk taste.

Depending on the brand, some almond milks may have a stronger almond taste, while others more faint. I personally enjoy a strong almond taste.

2. Soy Milk

Soy milk, on its own, is a great tasting milk. It is slightly sweet and the consistency is not too creamy, but also not too watery.

In my opinion though, the only reason that I don’t have soy milk down as the best alternative milk is because it doesn’t pair very well with coffee. The taste is fine, but I would much prefer to use soy milk for other drinks.

Soy milk is also a good alternative milk for baking. It’s similar to cow’s milk in the sense that it is high in protein, helping it retain density in baked goods and allowing for even browning to occur throughout the process.

Soy milk helps improve brain health and heart health and has vitamin B, and it also pairs well with many teas, such as matcha! The sweetness of the soy milk and the taste of the earthy matcha make for a heavenly combination.

1. Oat Milk

For the best alternative milk, oat milk has to stand at number one. Some may argue that other alternative milks are more versatile or have better health benefits, but to me, as a big fan of oatmeal, oat milk just tastes the best, plain and simple.

Oat milk pairs really well with coffee and matcha as well, both of which are staple drinks for me. The consistency is creamy, and the taste blends well with the bold flavors.

The consistency of oat milk is pretty close to regular milk. It works well as an alternative milk in many things, such as ice cream and even pasta. It also blends well with almond milk, sometimes when I’m looking to make the perfect latte, I like to mix it together with some almond milk creamer.

For some, they might find the taste of oat milk overpowering, but I personally really enjoy the taste of oats. I also enjoy reaping the benefits that oat milk has to offer, such as its high amounts of fiber, to help with food digestion, phosphorus to help with energy and vitamin B12 to keep nerves and blood cells healthy.

Alternative milks all have their own unique benefits, but something they all have in common with each other is that they all play a big part into the bettering of our environment.

Alternative milks use less land and produce less greenhouse emissions than any form of dairy milk.

For me personally, switching to alternative milks was a great choice, but for other people, it might not be. If you are considering switching over to an alternative milk, it’s nice to know that you have options, and that each one truly holds something different when catering to each individuals own tastes and preferences.