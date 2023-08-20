Letter from the Editor

Now that the 2023-2024 school year has finally arrived, I’m excited to continue sharing important stories with the Long Beach State community.

The Daily Forty-Niner is an editorially independent, student-run, multi-platform publication that covers CSULB and local news, breaking news, arts and life, sports and opinions. As the “paper of record” at CSULB, it is our job here at the Daily Forty-Niner to ensure that students are informed at all times.

From our coverage of last year’s graduation protests, to crimes on campus, to artist spotlights, we believe in the importance of sharing information and knowledge. Through ethical, fact-based journalism, we provide this community with answers to previously unanswered questions and foster an environment of growth and understanding within the campus.

Knowledge is power, and we aim to empower you all by sharing our stories.

This year will mark my final year attending CSULB, as well as my second and final year as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Forty-Niner newspaper. Last year, I was hired as the youngest EIC to ever lead the Daily Forty-Niner. Now, I am not only the youngest EIC, but also the first to return to lead the paper for a second year in a row. I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to this position and continue to uplift student voices.

Although my staff has changed with this new year, many of my goals remain the same. My team and I will continue to produce high quality content in a timely manner. We will aim for excellence in every single piece, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that all voices are heard.

In this issue, Daily Forty-Niner staff covers a variety of subjects under the overarching theme, “Back-to-School,” including a piece about the annual Convocation ceremony, a story about campus safety, dorm hacks, parking updates, athlete profiles and more.

I hope you all have a wonderful start to the semester! For story pitches, questions, comments or concerns, please feel free to email me at [email protected]. Your ideas are welcome and your voice deserves to be heard.

Print copies of the Daily Forty-Niner will be produced monthly and can be picked up at the news boxes around campus. For daily news content, visit our website, subscribe to our newsletter, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @daily49er.