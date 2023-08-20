The CSULB parking epidemic continues to infuriate students

The price of parking at Long Beach State has long been a contested issue, starting in 1959 when students were furious about having to pay $13 per semester for parking, approximately $134 when adjusted for inflation.

Current students were grateful to hear when the campus initiated a “fee freeze” that would keep parking prices the same for 2023-2024 as they were for 2022-2023. This would keep the cost for commuters at $250 per semester and $300 per semester for on-campus residents. Parking prices today are about double what they were in 1959, accounting for inflation.

Students who are already paying $8,160 per year minimum for on-campus housing are being punished for wanting to bring a vehicle on campus. This disproportionally affects students who may not have other housing options if they live further away from Long Beach or are coming from out of state, as the cost of apartments in the Long Beach area are not the most affordable.

Not every on-campus resident has a vehicle – many opt to carpool or use public transportation – but for some, bringing their own car makes the most sense. The cost should not be $100 higher for the year for students already paying more than the annual undergraduate tuition fee in housing costs.

Pricing is not the only issue. With tens of thousands of students attending classes in person, parking can be limited, and even if you can find a spot, it may still take you 10 to 15 minutes or longer just to walk to class. On days when the temperature is reaching over 100°F or it’s raining heavily, getting to class can be tiring, stressful, and difficult.

CSULB prides itself on being a campus for the students, but more needs to be done to assist with the struggle of finding parking as well as paying the hefty price. Small steps can be taken such as lowering the cost for student workers and on-campus residents, but more needs to be done.