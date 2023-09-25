Shelf-care 101: Build a reading habit

Did you know that the general conception of reading books as an introverted person’s hobby is relatively a new idea?

While 23% of adult Americans did not read a single book in 2020 according to the Pew Research Center, Bill Gates reads 50 books a year…allegedly.

There are many scientifically proven benefits of reading including how it might help lengthen your lifespan by almost 20% and lessen cognitive decline in some individuals.

I think the most applicable one to college students is its benefits in reducing stress. A study found that 30 minutes of reading has the same ability to decrease stress as 30 minutes of yoga.

I read at least a few pages of a book almost every day. The habit of reading books is not necessarily hard if you are truly interested in doing so. I also understand that there are life circumstances that might prevent some individuals from building that habit.

However, there are so many activities most of us commit throughout the day that are not essential or even necessary like binge-watching a series or doom-scrolling on social media.

We have all done it, don’t deny it. Some of these activities could be easily swapped for reading a few pages a day.

Immersing myself in the world of fiction has helped me regulate stress immensely. Just for a little while, I can clear my head free from my worries and allow myself the time to enjoy the little things.

It is a form of self-care, a very cheap one if you ask me.

Contrary to popular belief, what you read does not really matter and quitting books is completely fine.

I remember reading “My Sweet Orange Tree” by Jose Mauro De Vasconcelos as an 8-year-old kid. It tells us the story of Zezé, a 5-year-old boy who is constantly abused and neglected in 1920s Rio de Janeiro.

This bleak portrayal of emotional and physical abuse and the healing powers of imagination resonated with me. I was a little kid just like him going through my own struggles. Alas, I discovered the power of literature too early perhaps but it became therapeutic instantly.

Not everyone needs to read “Moby Dick” or quote Plato verbatim. When you find a book interesting enough for you, it will be hard to put it down.

Let’s say you find a book you really like, how do you finish it without distractions? It is hard but possible. I used to place my phone somewhere not within my arm’s reach.

Not having instant access to my phone allowed me to focus better. Don’t force yourself but push yourself a little more each day to read an extra page.

Free book-tracking mobile applications like Goodreads or Bookly might be helpful in building a good reading habit.

Bookly, for instance, helps you set a reading goal for yourself daily and even monthly. It “gamifies” reading and after completing each goal you get a little prize. Prizes range from cute stickers to diamonds that you can use to buy accessories for your in-app assistant.

Aside from prizes, you can track your time, add quotes, create lists and share your progress as well.

Goodreads on the other hand has similar features but with a simpler interface. It is the most popular reading tracking application people use and the cool thing about it is that you are not restricted to a mobile application. Goodreads website offers the same benefits to its users.

Just like a study partner, reading might be fun with a buddy. The Long Beach State’s literature club meets weekly on Thursdays at 5 p.m. in Room 134 in the Horn Center for book discussions and other related activities.

It is open to all majors, so it might be a “novel” idea to join.