All You Need Is Love: How The Beatles transformed my outlook on life

Ever since their arrival to the United States in 1964, The Beatles have been an integral part of American pop culture.

Their long hair, chic suits and messages of peace and love have become iconic. Still to this day, they continue to be universally loved across the states.

For me, my exposure to the classics came from my parents, especially my father.

Growing up, it was easy for my brother to bond with my dad through football and other sports. Although I tried to take part in throwing a ball and watching games, I just didn’t have the same passion for sports that they did.

However, something we did have in common was music. My dad became a major influence on my music taste, introducing me to all his favorite rock bands, including The Beatles.

He loved telling me about the origins of the band and how they became so popular today. We both appreciated the poetry behind the lyrics and loved to dissect their meaning.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon charmed me just like the rest of America. I never would have guessed the impact that these four British men would have on my life.

As car rides turned into opportunities to belt “Yellow Submarine,” I became grateful for how their music strengthened my father and I’s bond.

No one can prepare you for the whirlwind that is attending public high school. Prior to my freshman year, I was a shy kid who was very concerned with how others viewed me. In a coming-of-age time filled with self-discovery, The Beatles became a part of my journey.

Without a steady group of friends, high school brought on a whole new set of troubles. It was a challenge for me to find those “ride-or-die” friends from the movies.

I needed people who I could truly be myself with, but instead always ended up around catty girls who thrived on degrading each other.

Things took a turn though when one of my teachers revealed that they were a Beatles maniac. I lit up inside as this sparked a conversation amongst the class. As we all laughed together and bonded over a common passion, I was able to make some new friends.

I finally felt like I was a part of a community who understood each other. With this new sense of belonging, The Beatles gave me the confidence and strength to come out of my shell.

No matter how rough everything seems, they always have a way of bringing me back to Earth. I constantly find myself returning to their simple, yet powerful lyrics. The band influences my ability to look beyond myself in situations and encourages me to have compassion towards others.

Every day, I strive to embody The Beatles’ positive outlook and my father’s “life goes on“ attitude, because sometimes in a world filled with darkness, “all you need is love.”