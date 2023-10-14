The pumpkin spice obsession needs to end

It’s been 20 years since Starbucks debuted its infamous seasonal beverage everyone seems to be losing their mind every year.

It’s not just about the pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks anymore, it is the “let’s put pumpkin spice on everything” campaign that’s getting out of hand. If you thought that pumpkin-scented candles were the worst thing, then wait until you find out about pumpkin spice trash bags, pumpkin spice body wash and pumpkin spice wet wipes.

The most disturbing one for me is the pumpkin spice hummus. That is cultural appropriation for me at this point.

If you were overwhelmed by how many times I said pumpkin spice since the start of this article, then you can perhaps understand how I feel every time I walk into a Trader Joe’s during the month of October.

Pumpkin spice lattes seem harmless in the sense that it is a hot beverage that fits the traditional autumn perception and to some, a tasty treat. It feels cozy and the wave of nostalgia hits you immediately with the first sip; it makes you excited for the upcoming holidays.

However, pumpkin spice lattes are harmful with one Starbucks 16-ounce PSL containing 50 grams of sugar. That is double the amount of daily intake recommended by the American Heart Association.

What does 50 grams of sugar look like? It looks like 12 teaspoons and 112 M&M candies.

Capitalistic greed has turned this fall favorite into a disturbing disaster for me. Every year, the seasonal beverage comes back earlier and earlier. Starbucks even launched its pumpkin season on Aug. 24 this year.

The following week after the launch, Long Beach saw near 100-degree weather. Gone are the days of PSL and sweater weather combo.

You are not a bad person or a basic human if you enjoy a cup of PSL, like what you like. There are worse things in the world that people obsess over.