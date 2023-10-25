National Horror Movie Day: Celebrating horror as the best genre of film

There’s no better time to watch a horror movie than in October, where scare reigns supreme.

I despised horror movies when I was a young girl. I could never shake off the image of Kayako Saeki’s horrifying stare and deep croak from the 2002 film, “The Grudge.”

I would sleep with the lights on and pray that when I reopened my eyes, there would not be some horrifying entity in the corner of my room looking to devour my soul. I was afraid of the dark most of my elementary school years.

Now that I’m older, I can appreciate a good scare. Whether at home or in the theater, I can’t help but be excited about horror films. They keep me on the edge of my seat and have become a fun night for myself, my friends and my family.

Fear is not always bad because it also has its benefits. For me personally, the adrenaline kick and quick feelings of fear and excitement that horror movies evoke give me a boost of serotonin.

According to Mathias Clasen, director of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, horror gives us an adrenaline rush and teaches us how to deal with scary situations in a safe environment. It’s all in good fun.

Are horror movies overrated? It seems that the genre hasn’t been able to shake off the reboot and sequel phenomenon that has been taking over cinemas for years. How many more versions of “Scream” do there really need to be?

Regardless, horror is still the most exciting genre in modern-day film.

No other genre has evolved and pushed the limits the way that horror has. Every year, a new director helps broaden this genre’s catalog of well-rounded movies. Some of these popular directors include Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, Danny and Michael Philippou.

In the realm of horror, I am a firm believer that there is genuinely something for everyone. Through a variety of different sub-genres such as comedy, psychological, paranormal and gore, the options for you to find what you enjoy are endless.

Tonight as you snuggle up on the couch aimlessly scrolling your phone, consider watching a horror movie. It is October after all.