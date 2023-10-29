Spill the Tea: How do CSULB students feel about Halloween?

For college students, the Halloween season can be quite eventful. From creative costumes to crazy parties, there are plenty of aspects that make this classic holiday what it is.

Aaron Garza, a first-year mechanical engineering major, sees Halloween as an enjoyable turning point.

“It’s a solid break in the middle of the semester, especially when you’ve been grinding really hard for midterms,” Garza said. “It’s a nice reward.”

Armando Real, a fourth-year psychology major, and Daniel Crane, a first-year applied statistics major, also agree that Halloween is a nice time to let loose with friends.

“It feels like the start of the end of the semester, Crane said. “It’s a good excuse to go out and have fun.”

Paris Rivera, a first-year psychology major, loves all things Halloween.

“I think it’s one of my favorite holidays,” Rivera said. “This year, I’m planning to dress up as Mia Wallace from ‘Pulp Fiction.’ I just cut bangs too, so it’s gonna be perfect!”

Salam Ibrahim, a fourth-year french major, disagrees.

“I actually don’t like Halloween,” Ibrahim said. “I think it’s alright for the kids, but to me it’s just another regular day.”

This year, Kayla McLaughlin, a first-year nutrition and dietetics major, will be celebrating her first American Halloween.

“I just moved here, and back home Halloween is not really a big thing, so I’m actually quite excited,” McLaughlin said. “I heard that there’s going to be a lot going on.”

“I’m waiting to see if it’s gonna be like the movies,” McLaughlin said. “Hopefully, it lives up to it!”

First-year illustration majors Jayla Jones and Dani Mojonnier love the creative aspects that celebrating Halloween offers.

“Personally, I really enjoy Halloween and its overall vibe,” Jones said. “I think that it’s fun to make your own costume and I am also a big horror fan so I’m pretty biased about that.”

“Halloween is my favorite holiday,” Mojonnier said. “I’m a cosplayer so I love any excuse to dress up. I’m also Pagan and Halloween ties into Pagan holidays.”