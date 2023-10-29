10/23/2023 – Long Beach, Calif: Pa's Pumpkin Patch, located at 6701 CA-1, made its return to Long Beach on Sept. 29 of this year. Photograph by Georgie Smith. Photo credit: Georgie Smith
Opinions

Spill the Tea: How do CSULB students feel about Halloween?

by on

More in Opinions:

Tweet
Share
Share

For college students, the Halloween season can be quite eventful. From creative costumes to crazy parties, there are plenty of aspects that make this classic holiday what it is.

(From left to right) Daniel Crane, Armando Real, and Aaron Garza all look forward to Halloween every year. They see it as the perfect chance to unwind and have a good time before the second half of the fall semester ensues.
(From left to right) Daniel Crane, Armando Real, and Aaron Garza all look forward to Halloween every year. They see it as the perfect chance to unwind and have a good time before the second half of the fall semester ensues. Photo credit: Georgie Smith

Aaron Garza, a first-year mechanical engineering major, sees Halloween as an enjoyable turning point.

“It’s a solid break in the middle of the semester, especially when you’ve been grinding really hard for midterms,” Garza said. “It’s a nice reward.”

Armando Real, a fourth-year psychology major, and Daniel Crane, a first-year applied statistics major, also agree that Halloween is a nice time to let loose with friends.

“It feels like the start of the end of the semester, Crane said. “It’s a good excuse to go out and have fun.”

Paris Rivera, a first-year psychology major, enjoys the spooky vibes and fun festivities that come along with the Halloween. This year she plans to go to parties and dress up.
Paris Rivera, a first-year psychology major, enjoys the spooky vibes and fun festivities that come with the Halloween. This year she plans to go to parties and dress up. Photo credit: Georgie Smith

Paris Rivera, a first-year psychology major, loves all things Halloween.

“I think it’s one of my favorite holidays,” Rivera said. “This year, I’m planning to dress up as Mia Wallace from ‘Pulp Fiction.’ I just cut bangs too, so it’s gonna be perfect!”

For Salam Ibrahim, a fourth-year french major, Halloween is insignificant. He feels like it’s the same thing every year, so he’ll usually work instead of make plans.
For Salam Ibrahim, a fourth-year french major, Halloween is insignificant. He feels like it’s the same thing every year, so he’ll usually work instead of make plans. Photo credit: Georgie Smith

Salam Ibrahim, a fourth-year french major, disagrees.

“I actually don’t like Halloween,” Ibrahim said. “I think it’s alright for the kids, but to me it’s just another regular day.”

First-year Kayla McLaughlin recently moved to Long Beach from South Africa, where Halloween isn’t typically celebrated. She is eager to see if the traditional American Halloween will live up to the hype that she has seen in the media and heard about from her peers.
First-year Kayla McLaughlin recently moved to Long Beach from South Africa, where Halloween isn’t typically celebrated. She is eager to see if the traditional American Halloween will live up to the hype that she has seen in the media and heard about from her peers. Photo credit: Georgie Smith

This year, Kayla McLaughlin, a first-year nutrition and dietetics major, will be celebrating her first American Halloween.

“I just moved here, and back home Halloween is not really a big thing, so I’m actually quite excited,” McLaughlin said. “I heard that there’s going to be a lot going on.”

“I’m waiting to see if it’s gonna be like the movies,” McLaughlin said. “Hopefully, it lives up to it!”

Jayla Jones (left) and Dani Mojonnier (right) both agree that Halloween is one of their favorite holidays. This year, Jones will be dressing up as Beetlejuice, and Mojonnier will be dressing up with their boyfriend as Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard from “Our Flag Means Death.”
Jayla Jones (left) and Dani Mojonnier (right) both agree that Halloween is one of their favorite holidays. This year, Jones will be dressing up as Beetlejuice, and Mojonnier will be dressing up with their boyfriend as Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard from “Our Flag Means Death.” Photo credit: Georgie Smith

First-year illustration majors Jayla Jones and Dani Mojonnier love the creative aspects that celebrating Halloween offers.

“Personally, I really enjoy Halloween and its overall vibe,” Jones said. “I think that it’s fun to make your own costume and I am also a big horror fan so I’m pretty biased about that.”

“Halloween is my favorite holiday,” Mojonnier said. “I’m a cosplayer so I love any excuse to dress up. I’m also Pagan and Halloween ties into Pagan holidays.”

Comments are closed.

Daily 49er newsletter

Instagram