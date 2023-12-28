Standout albums to hear before the New Year

With so many noteworthy music releases throughout 2023, it is difficult to keep track of every album worth listening to. These are four must-hear albums to check out before the year comes to a close.

1. “Javelin” by Sufjan Stevens

As a fan of his 2015 album, “Carrie & Lowell,” I was highly anticipating Stevens’ return to the singer-songwriter genre with “Javelin.”

“Javelin” turned out to be one of my most favorite albums of the year and one of my favorite projects by Stevens. “Javelin” includes some of Stevens’ most poignant poetic lyricism, which is his greatest strength across his discography. “So You are Tired” and “S— Talk”, for instance, are among the most touching songs he has written.

Sung by Stevens in a soft whisper-like voice, the lyrics on the album are a perfect blend of the intense yearning and painful acceptance that often comes with a breakup.

“Javelin” feels deeply personal, especially when accompanied by the touching essays that Stevens wrote for the physical release of the album on vinyl.

The 10 mini-essays are about Stevens’ personal relationship with the concept of love and are, in my opinion, as equally stunning and tender as the album itself.

2. “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” by Caroline Polachek

Delivering enchanting production and unreal vocals, Caroline Polachek’s second solo album is her most impressive project to date.

“Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” explores a wide variety of genres without losing the catchiness that attracts people to pop records.

“Sunset,” my personal favorite, is one the most refreshing songs on the album. It is heavily inspired by flamenco music and features a Spanish guitar throughout the entire track.

Polachek’s diverse musical inspirations bring a unique sound to the album that few modern pop stars have dared to experiment with. “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” is without a doubt one of my favorite pop albums released in recent years.

“Desire I Want To Turn Into You” reinstalled my hope in the future of pop music and led me to find a new appreciation for Polachek’s artistry.

3. “Live at Bush Hall” by Black Country, New Road

“Live at Bush Hall” consists of entirely new songs recorded live during three Black Country, New Road concerts in London.

Each concert had a unique mock-play concept, making the shows seem more like theatrical performances than concerts.

This live album is the first new material released by Black Country, New Road following the departure of their former front man, Isaac Wood.

Interestingly enough, the band opted to find a new sound and style without Wood’s influence rather than trying to replicate their previous works.

I was initially skeptical about the quality of the band’s music after Wood left, but “Live at Bush Hall” proves that Black Country, New Road can still deliver remarkable recordings and performances without Wood’s vocals and post-punk influence.

4. “Heaven Knows” by PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress’ debut album, “Heaven Knows,” was anything but a quiet release. This is because there several singles became massively popular on social media before it was even announced.

PinkPantheress’ early-2000s influence is prominent throughout the album, yet she still establishes a distinct digital-age sound for herself through vibrant production and her signature soft voice.

I had never considered myself a fan of PinkPantheress, but “Heaven Knows” solidified my interest in her future projects.

The moment I heard “Capable of Love,” my personal favorite track on the album, I knew that she was an artist I would have on repeat for the rest of the year.

2023 was without a doubt a memorable year for music, so my one hope for 2024 is that it will continue to deliver incredible releases.