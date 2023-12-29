Students at CSULB share their favorite winter holiday traditions, from handmade decorations to gift exchanges. Photo credit: Kristina Agresta
Spill the Tea: Holiday Traditions

December is a very festive time of year with people getting ready to celebrate their favorite traditions with family and friends. From giving gifts to enjoying food, here is how some Long Beach State students celebrate the holiday season.

12/06/23- McKenna Blank is a first-year studio art major. She looks forward to spending time with her family and making Christmas cookies. Photo credit: Elizabeth Basile

McKenna Blank, a first-year studio art major, is going home for the holidays in Texas.

“Every year me, my mom, my mom’s best friend and my best friend all decorate cookies and play Christmas music. That’s probably my favorite thing,” Blank said.

Blank said that her mom already decorated their house and she always has the house smelling like peppermint and pine.

12/06/23- Brooke Whann is a third-year studio art major who enjoys making glass ornaments with her family members around Christmas time. Photo credit: Elizabeth Basile

Brooke Whann, a third-year studio art major, said that her family exchanges gifts and has dinner together. However, she also has another tradition that involves making decorations.

“My aunt, she does glass, so every year she hosts this thing where we all make glass ornaments and write our names,” Whann said. “Every year we make another design, another ornament and then we have a bunch of things for the tree.”

12/06/23- Although graduate student Makoto Kishi is busy completing his first year as an applied math major, he plans to take his partner out to dinner for the holidays. Photo credit: Elizabeth Basile

Makoto Kishi is an applied math major in his first year of graduate school. Kishi said that due to lack of time, money and family, he does not participate in any traditions.

“I have no life,” Kishi said. “All I do is study all day 24/7, it’s gonna be a struggle.”

Kishi said that any holiday festivities he does celebrate are celebrated with his partner.

“I’ll be taking her to dinner,” Kishi said. “That’s on budget so I can’t really take her to a fancy place, you know, because school takes up a lot of time.”

12/06/23- Raul Granados, a second-year construction management major, is excited to do a gift exchange with his family this holiday season. Photo credit: Elizabeth Basile

Raul Granados, a second-year construction management major, said that he enjoys seeing Christmas lights in Wilmington and Torrance. He also looks forward to participating in Secret Santa with his family.

“We do Secret Santa within the family for the six of us,” Granados said. “So, we all end up with one big gift that’s like $200.”

12/06/23- Andrea Escobedo is a fourth-year speech pathology major who looks forward to spending quality time with her family. Photo credit: Elizabeth Basile

Andrea Escobedo, a fourth-year speech pathology major, said that her favorite holiday tradition is making tamales with her family.

“I think helping my family prepare, making food with them and just bonding together is what I enjoy most during the holidays,” Escobedo said.

