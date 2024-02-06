Editor’s Note

Welcome back to The Beach! I hope you all had a restful winter break and feel prepared for this new semester.

In this new edition of the Daily Forty-Niner, our content looks a little different than usual! We have decided that we will no longer be printing themed issues, we’re printing a more traditional, news-focused paper each month. As the most prolific source of news at CSULB, we feel as though it is our duty to keep the campus informed with topical content.

Personally, this has always been a goal of mine as Editor-in-Chief to help prioritize and produce consumable news in a consistent, accessible manner. With an ever-changing campus, producing quick and high-quality news is essential.

For these reasons, as a team, we decided to change our print editions to fit the needs of the campus. We’re evolving as a publication, and there are more changes to come!

This year, I have been extremely grateful to witness the most open-minded, adaptable and supportive team I have ever seen at the Daily Forty-Niner in my three years on staff. I’m lucky to lead a group of highly motivated individuals, always taking initiative. Just this week, my team has shown a great deal of dedication, from spontaneously creating news videos to bringing back the Daily Forty-Niner crossword puzzle to designing graphics on the fly; they’ve done it all. Without this wonderful team, none of the upcoming changes would be possible.

Although we will no longer be printing themed issues, we will have multiple themed digital editions which can be accessed on our website and on Issuu. A new digital edition is uploaded every Monday, featuring the most relevant stories of the week.

In this edition, a wide variety of are stories highlighted, focusing on the aftermath of the CFA strikes, faculty opinions on the tentative agreement, local events and recent news in sports on campus.

Please enjoy this edition of the Daily Forty-Niner! Students interested in pitching stories or submitting CSULB relevant news tips can email me directly at [email protected] and we can further discuss.

For daily news content, visit our website, subscribe to our newsletter, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @daily49er.